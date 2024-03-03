Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $22.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,839. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $343.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.69. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

