Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $69.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,436,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,058 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $69,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

