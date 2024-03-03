Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC remained flat at $20.23 during trading hours on Friday. 2,687,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.