Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.94. 3,382,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,344. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

