Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 2,251,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.40. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.