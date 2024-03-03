Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.50. 1,295,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.13. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

