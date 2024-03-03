Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,650 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.66. 4,883,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,877. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

