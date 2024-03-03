Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

IVW traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.85. 1,557,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

