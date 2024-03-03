Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,223,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 5,404,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.1 days.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CAHPF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.81.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.