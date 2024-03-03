Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 54.9% in February

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fenbo Price Performance

FEBO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,818. Fenbo has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

