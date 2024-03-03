Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 60.4% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $383.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,018,573 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

