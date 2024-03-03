First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 65.1% in February

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the January 31st total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,061,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,127. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.