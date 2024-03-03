Flare Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.53 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Flare has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $33.06 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,819,594,027 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,816,104,648.98271 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0463158 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $38,819,055.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

