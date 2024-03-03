Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Focusrite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOCIF remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Focusrite has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.