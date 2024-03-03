Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Focusrite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FOCIF remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Focusrite has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.
Focusrite Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Focusrite
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.