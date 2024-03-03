Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

Fortis Stock Down 0.1 %

FTS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.