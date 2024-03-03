Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fossil Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 656,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fossil Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,678 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOSL

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.