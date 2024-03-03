Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the January 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $15.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.