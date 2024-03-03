GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $508.69 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. GateToken has a market cap of $508.69 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00008305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00016406 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,547.56 or 1.00108914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00165835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,490,515 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,490,513.9062226 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.50877985 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,089,676.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

