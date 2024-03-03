General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Position Cut by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for about 2.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 96.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $45.23. 13,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,768. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $45.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Insider Activity

About General American Investors

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

