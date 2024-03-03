GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.69 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,430,126 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

