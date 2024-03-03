Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,700 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 880,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

