Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,700 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 880,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gentera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.
About Gentera
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gentera
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.