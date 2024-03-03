GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 456,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $492.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GeoPark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

