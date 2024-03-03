Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOCL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.