Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Greenpro Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,620. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.