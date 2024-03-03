Guild of Guardians Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $76.02 million and $275,774.18 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

