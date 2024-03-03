Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.6 %

HWCPZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

