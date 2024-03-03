Hedera Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $100.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,908.697826 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11416646 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $117,022,994.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

