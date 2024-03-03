Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 473,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,780. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

