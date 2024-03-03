Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

HIW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 1,417,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $27.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

