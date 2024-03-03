Horizen Trading Up 16.9% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Horizen has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $12.18 or 0.00019407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $179.49 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,733,138 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

