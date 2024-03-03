Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

