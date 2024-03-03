Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hugo Boss Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.
About Hugo Boss
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hugo Boss
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.