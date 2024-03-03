iExec RLC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.17 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00005997 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $275.74 million and $32.17 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00016179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.19 or 1.00169371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00167655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

