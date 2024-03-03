Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) versus Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Financial Analysis

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inpixon and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $19.42 million 0.18 -$63.39 million N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 1.72 -$5.02 million ($1.33) -2.02

This table compares Inpixon and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -258.48% -462.03% -167.24% Blackboxstocks -151.78% -106.46% -75.43%

Risk and Volatility

Inpixon has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Inpixon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Inpixon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV. This segment also provides augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and wireless device detection for security solutions cultivates situational awareness and identify security risks by leveraging sensors with proprietary technology that can detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and UWB signals. The Shoom segment offers digital solutions or cloud-based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry, including eTearsheets and eInvoice. The Saves segments provide a set of data analytics and statistical visualization software solutions for engineers and scientists comprising SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SYSTAT, PeakFit, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, SigmaScan, and MYSTAT. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

