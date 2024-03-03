Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

KBWP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,969. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $78.16 and a 52 week high of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.4373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

