Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
KBWP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,969. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $78.16 and a 52 week high of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.4373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
