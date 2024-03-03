iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOKGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

EAOK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 523 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

