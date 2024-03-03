iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:EAOK)

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:EAOK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.
About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF
