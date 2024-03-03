iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBTO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,063. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,568,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 13.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

