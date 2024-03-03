iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.47 (BATS:LQDW)

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4719 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
LQDW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 157,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.