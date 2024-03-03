iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.47 (BATS:LQDW)

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4719 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:LQDW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 157,890 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
