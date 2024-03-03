iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 2.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,832,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,570,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $49.36. 2,459,658 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

