iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IWTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

