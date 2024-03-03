Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ITI. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

Institutional Trading of Iteris

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Stock Down 1.0 %

ITI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 86,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $221.84 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.68. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

