JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 247,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,152. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

