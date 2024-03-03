JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGLO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $56.80. 65,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

