KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBC Group Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.67. 17,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.