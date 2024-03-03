KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBC Group Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.67. 17,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.