Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Kenon has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $32.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

