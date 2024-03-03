KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 0.9% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $530,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $35.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $717.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,506. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $719.22. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $612.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

