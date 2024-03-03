Komodo (KMD) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $47.81 million and $2.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00050414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,546,966 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

