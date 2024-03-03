Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lichen China as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Lichen China Stock Up 9.6 %

Lichen China stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 50,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,460. Lichen China has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

