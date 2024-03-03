Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Releases Earnings Results

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of LWLG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 754,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,522. Lightwave Logic has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $476.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

